Second Trailer of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara Shows How Kashmiri Pandits' Lives Changed Overnight

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is all set to bring to the audience the story of Kasmiri Pandits' exodus in 1990 through his upcoming film Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits. Known for his films like 3 idiots, Munna Bhai MBBS and PK, among others, Chopra has already created a buzz in the film industry with his upcoming project.

The movie is about the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, who were forced to to leave their homes and live in refugee camps in 1989-1990. Now, the makers of the film have released the second trailer from the historical drama, showing thousands of Kashmiri Pandits struggling to cling on to their homes and identities in the face of violence and displacement.

Slated for a February 7 release, the film stars newcomers Aadil Khan and Sadiya, and how their dreams turn into a horrific reality when they are asked to leave the Valley.

Recently, speaking at an event, Chopra had opened about the motive behind making the film. "I condemn all violence and I am not saying this for the sake of it. I condemn the violence which took place 30 years ago and I condemn the violence which is taking place today. But somewhere deep down in my heart there is this hopeful individual -- maybe because I am from Kashmir and attached to poetry. I feel that someday this icy mountain will melt, the snow will be gone and there will be spring. I am saying this with all honesty. I am hopeful that someday soon there will be the blooming of India for each one of us," IANS quoted Chopra as saying.

Elaborating on the project, he added, "This is a story about a Kashmiri Pandit couple, some 30 years ago. Their story starts in 1987 when everything was fine. From 1989 till today, it has been that couple's story. It is the story of their 30 years' journey and the story of India as well. It took me a lot of time and effort to make this film, and it is the story of all those people who have been refugees in their own country over the last three decades."

Watch the trailer here:

