Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Second Trailer of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara Shows How Kashmiri Pandits' Lives Changed Overnight

The second trailer of Shikara shows thousands of Kashmiri Pandits struggling to cling on to their homes and identities in the face of violence and displacement.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 27, 2020, 7:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Second Trailer of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara Shows How Kashmiri Pandits' Lives Changed Overnight
Image: Twitter

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is all set to bring to the audience the story of Kasmiri Pandits' exodus in 1990 through his upcoming film Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits. Known for his films like 3 idiots, Munna Bhai MBBS and PK, among others, Chopra has already created a buzz in the film industry with his upcoming project.

The movie is about the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, who were forced to to leave their homes and live in refugee camps in 1989-1990. Now, the makers of the film have released the second trailer from the historical drama, showing thousands of Kashmiri Pandits struggling to cling on to their homes and identities in the face of violence and displacement.

Slated for a February 7 release, the film stars newcomers Aadil Khan and Sadiya, and how their dreams turn into a horrific reality when they are asked to leave the Valley.

Recently, speaking at an event, Chopra had opened about the motive behind making the film. "I condemn all violence and I am not saying this for the sake of it. I condemn the violence which took place 30 years ago and I condemn the violence which is taking place today. But somewhere deep down in my heart there is this hopeful individual -- maybe because I am from Kashmir and attached to poetry. I feel that someday this icy mountain will melt, the snow will be gone and there will be spring. I am saying this with all honesty. I am hopeful that someday soon there will be the blooming of India for each one of us," IANS quoted Chopra as saying.

Elaborating on the project, he added, "This is a story about a Kashmiri Pandit couple, some 30 years ago. Their story starts in 1987 when everything was fine. From 1989 till today, it has been that couple's story. It is the story of their 30 years' journey and the story of India as well. It took me a lot of time and effort to make this film, and it is the story of all those people who have been refugees in their own country over the last three decades."

Watch the trailer here:

Follow @New18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram