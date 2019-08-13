Section 375 Trailer: Richa Chadha, Akshaye Khanna Lock Horns Over a Rape Case in Court

No extra frills and no dramatic edits. The trailer of Section 375 is a straightforward presentation of what the film is all about. It is not a new subject - we have seen similar story premises explored in films like Damini and Pink, of lawyers battling it out in the courtroom over the outraging of the modesty of one woman. But the directness of the trailer, the scenes and dialogues that have been chosen to give us a sense of the story, and the performances of the two actors at the fore - Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna - make it an impactful video.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, Section 375 is slated to release on September 13. The trailer positions the film as a gripping, maturely written courtroom drama around the much-needed discussion on consent.

Richa plays a public prosecutor fighting to get justice for her client who claims she has been raped by a movie director (Rahul Bhatt), who is being defended by Akshaye in court. Akshaye accuses the victim of misusing Section 375 to falsely implicate his client. The film also explores the theme of whether a lawyer should defend a criminal or listen to his conscience. "We are in the business of law, not in the business of justice," Akshaye's character says at one point.

Talking about her role in the film, Richa had told Times Now earlier, "I want to stay in the zone of my character. We did a massive portion of courtroom sequences which needed me to stay focused, as it needed for me to be in the element and be in the character which was high on emotions. Shooting for courtroom scenes needs a lot of channeling of emotions and thus, my life was all about going to the sets and back home. I haven't met anyone or been part of any social gatherings as I wanted to maintain a low profile for this period."

