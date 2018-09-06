'Country Gets Oxygen Back': Bollywood Hails Section 377 Verdict Decriminalising Homosexuality
Filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Nimrat Kaur, Abhishek Bachchan, Kalki Koechlin, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor among others posted lovely messages on their official social media handles, hailing the court's decision decriminalising homosexuality.
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor-Karan Johar/ Instagram)
Karan Johar wrote, "Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back! (sic)."
"Crying tears of joy for the lgbtqi community. One day there won’t be any labels and we will all live in utopia," Sonam Kapoor posted on Twitter alog with an image of Sumpreme Court covered in rainbow colours, a symbol of the LGBT community.
Crying tears of joy for the lgbtqi community. One day there won’t be any labels and we will all live in utopia. pic.twitter.com/veQe1S92FD— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 6, 2018
Here's what others posted:
Best Thursday morning news ever #Repost @nimishshift (@get_repost) ・・・ CJI Dipak Misra says: "Only Constitutional morality and not social morality can be allowed to permeate rule of law... Sexual orientation is one of the many natural phenomenon. Any discrimination on basis of sexual orientation amounts to violation of fundamental rights. After judgement in Puttuswamy case, privacy has been raised to fundamental right."
My India of 2018!!!! Truly heartening ! Let’s embrace one n all and their choices https://t.co/HHewyx4SAE— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 6, 2018
Historic verdict by Supreme Court today. #377— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) September 6, 2018
Well Done #SupremeCourt— atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) September 6, 2018
And about time too
Pity that political parties across the board didn’t have the guts to join hands to decriminalise #Article377 in the 1st place n left it to the judiciary
Nonetheless, am glad an archaic Victorian law is gone for good
Congratulations to the LGBTQ COMMUNITY and fellow citizens.its a victory for all of us. Thank you honorary Supreme Court for instilling our faith in our judiciary and democracy.professor Siras must be a happy man up there.@Apurvasrani @satyarainagpaul @mehtahansal @RajkummarRao— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 6, 2018
The top court delivering separate but concurring judgments, said it is the constitutional and not social morality which will prevail. The verdict sparked celebrations amongst the LGBTIQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender/transsexual, intersex and queer/questioning) community across India.
Chief Justice Dipak Misra, also speaking for Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, said attitude and mentality has to change to accept the others' identity and accept what they are and not what they should be.
Justice Rohinton Nariman, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice Indu Malhotra delivered concurring judgments thereby making the verdict of the five-judge bench a unanimous one.
(With inputs from IANS)
