'Country Gets Oxygen Back': Bollywood Hails Section 377 Verdict Decriminalising Homosexuality

Filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Nimrat Kaur, Abhishek Bachchan, Kalki Koechlin, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor among others posted lovely messages on their official social media handles, hailing the court's decision decriminalising homosexuality.

News18.com

Updated:September 6, 2018, 12:50 PM IST
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor-Karan Johar/ Instagram)
In a huge victory for the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) community in India, the Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality. And the move was wholeheartedly welcomed by the Hindi film fraternity members too, who took to their respective social media accounts to express their joy at SC's verdict.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Nimrat Kaur, Abhishek Bachchan, Kalki Koechlin, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor among others posted lovely messages on their official social media handles, hailing the court's decision on Section 377.

Karan Johar wrote, "Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back! (sic)."



"Crying tears of joy for the lgbtqi community. One day there won’t be any labels and we will all live in utopia," Sonam Kapoor posted on Twitter alog with an image of Sumpreme Court covered in rainbow colours, a symbol of the LGBT community.




Here's what others posted:



View this post on Instagram

Well done India!

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

















The top court delivering separate but concurring judgments, said it is the constitutional and not social morality which will prevail. The verdict sparked celebrations amongst the LGBTIQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender/transsexual, intersex and queer/questioning) community across India.

Chief Justice Dipak Misra, also speaking for Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, said attitude and mentality has to change to accept the others' identity and accept what they are and not what they should be.

Justice Rohinton Nariman, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice Indu Malhotra delivered concurring judgments thereby making the verdict of the five-judge bench a unanimous one.

(With inputs from IANS)
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
