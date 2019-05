Security Beefed Up for Vivek Oberoi Ahead of PM Narendra Modi Biopic Release

Vivek Oberoi, who is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film PM Narendra Modi, reportedly received death threats on Thursday, following which he has been provided police protection.According to a Times of India report , the actor was threatened by Naxalites. As a result, the security around him had to be beefed up on Thursday during a special screening of the Omung Kumar directorial. As of now, the Omkara actor has been given police assistance for 24 hours.This comes days after Oberoi tweeted a meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s romantic life, comparing it with the Lok Sabha election results. The meme called her relationship with Salman Khan “opinion poll,” with him “exit poll” and with her husband Abhishek Bachchan “result,” inviting the wrath of several people, including Anupam Kher, Sonam Kapoor and the National Commission for Women, which asked him to issue a public apology.Though he initially tried to defend his tactlessness, Oberoi has since apologised and deleted the tweet.Meanwhile, on the professional front, he will next be seen playing the titular character in the controversial Narendra Modi biopic, whose release was stalled until after Lok Sabha election results. It is now slated to release tomorrow.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)