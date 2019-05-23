English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Security Beefed Up for Vivek Oberoi Ahead of PM Narendra Modi Biopic Release
Directed by Omung Kumar and starring Vivek Oberoi in the titular role, PM Narendra Modi will release tomorrow.
Vivek Oberoi in a still from his forthcoming film PM Narendra Modi. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Vivek Oberoi, who is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film PM Narendra Modi, reportedly received death threats on Thursday, following which he has been provided police protection.
According to a Times of India report, the actor was threatened by Naxalites. As a result, the security around him had to be beefed up on Thursday during a special screening of the Omung Kumar directorial. As of now, the Omkara actor has been given police assistance for 24 hours.
This comes days after Oberoi tweeted a meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s romantic life, comparing it with the Lok Sabha election results. The meme called her relationship with Salman Khan “opinion poll,” with him “exit poll” and with her husband Abhishek Bachchan “result,” inviting the wrath of several people, including Anupam Kher, Sonam Kapoor and the National Commission for Women, which asked him to issue a public apology.
Though he initially tried to defend his tactlessness, Oberoi has since apologised and deleted the tweet.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, he will next be seen playing the titular character in the controversial Narendra Modi biopic, whose release was stalled until after Lok Sabha election results. It is now slated to release tomorrow.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
According to a Times of India report, the actor was threatened by Naxalites. As a result, the security around him had to be beefed up on Thursday during a special screening of the Omung Kumar directorial. As of now, the Omkara actor has been given police assistance for 24 hours.
This comes days after Oberoi tweeted a meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s romantic life, comparing it with the Lok Sabha election results. The meme called her relationship with Salman Khan “opinion poll,” with him “exit poll” and with her husband Abhishek Bachchan “result,” inviting the wrath of several people, including Anupam Kher, Sonam Kapoor and the National Commission for Women, which asked him to issue a public apology.
Though he initially tried to defend his tactlessness, Oberoi has since apologised and deleted the tweet.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, he will next be seen playing the titular character in the controversial Narendra Modi biopic, whose release was stalled until after Lok Sabha election results. It is now slated to release tomorrow.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Security Beefed Up for Vivek Oberoi Ahead of PM Narendra Modi Biopic Release
- ICC World Cup 2019 | When David Toppled Goliath at the Grandest Stage
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 First Image Shared by India Head Manu Kumar Jain
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results