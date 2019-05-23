Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Security Beefed Up for Vivek Oberoi Ahead of PM Narendra Modi Biopic Release

Directed by Omung Kumar and starring Vivek Oberoi in the titular role, PM Narendra Modi will release tomorrow.

News18.com

Updated:May 23, 2019, 2:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Security Beefed Up for Vivek Oberoi Ahead of PM Narendra Modi Biopic Release
Vivek Oberoi in a still from his forthcoming film PM Narendra Modi. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Vivek Oberoi, who is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film PM Narendra Modi, reportedly received death threats on Thursday, following which he has been provided police protection.

According to a Times of India report, the actor was threatened by Naxalites. As a result, the security around him had to be beefed up on Thursday during a special screening of the Omung Kumar directorial. As of now, the Omkara actor has been given police assistance for 24 hours.

This comes days after Oberoi tweeted a meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s romantic life, comparing it with the Lok Sabha election results. The meme called her relationship with Salman Khan “opinion poll,” with him “exit poll” and with her husband Abhishek Bachchan “result,” inviting the wrath of several people, including Anupam Kher, Sonam Kapoor and the National Commission for Women, which asked him to issue a public apology.

Though he initially tried to defend his tactlessness, Oberoi has since apologised and deleted the tweet.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, he will next be seen playing the titular character in the controversial Narendra Modi biopic, whose release was stalled until after Lok Sabha election results. It is now slated to release tomorrow. 

Follow @News18Movies for more.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram