See All Stunning Photos from Kangana Ranaut's Brother's Royal Wedding in Udaipur

Actress Kangana Ranaut's younger brother Aksht tied the knot on Thursday in Udaipur. Aksht married Ritu. The actress shared pictures of the newlyweds on Twitter as she welcomed the bride to her family.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana posted several pictures of herself from the occasion. Wearing a purple-blue coloured lehenga, her hair was tied in a bun. Kangana sported a red rose tiara on her bun. The actress looked charming wearing a heavy necklace, earrings and a maang tika.

Bhai ki shaadi 🌹 pic.twitter.com/SJGf3mKQWf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

In another tweet, she also shared photographs of the newly-wed couple. Aksht wore a lavender coloured traditional sherwani with silver design while Ritu looked endearing in her pink-coloured lehenga. In one of the pictures, we can see the couple together after they have shared garlands with each other.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Dear friends, bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives.” In the last picture of the post, Kangana is also posing with the happy couple.

Welcome to our family Ritu .... 🌹 pic.twitter.com/yvNCHCuTx5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

She also posted a video of herself wearing the lehenga which is designed by Anuradha Vakil. She informed that it took 14 months to design the Gujarati bandhani lehenga. In the post, Kangana also shared that her jewellery was designed by celebrated designer Sabyasachi.

Everyone who is asking about my lehnga, its a gujrati bandhani lehnga which took almost 14 months to be made, a dying art I am privileged enough to be able to support, designer Anuradha Vakil made this dream come true and my friend SabhyaSachi designed the jewellery for me 🌹 pic.twitter.com/94ecK39xc0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

Kangana had earlier said why her brother’s wedding was being held in Udaipur. She had written how the Ranauts originally hailed from Udaipur. “This is such a lovely time for my family and me, I am hosting my brother’s destination wedding in Udaipur where Ranauts originally hail from, leaving for my parents house now, because of corona it’s a small intimate gathering now but excitement is the same.”