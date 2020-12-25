See All Stunning Pictures from Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's Pre-wedding Festivities

Actor Gauahar Khan is set to marry choreographer Zaid Darbar today. The couple hosted their Chiksa and Mehndi ceremonies earlier this week. Gauahar, who has been sharing gorgeous photos from her pre-wedding festivities, on Thursday shared a new set of pictures from another function. Sharing a series of images of her and Zaid, Gauahar wrote, "Writing our love story on each other's hearts forever with the blessings of our family and friends and above all Allah."

On Friday, she shared pictures from her mehndi ceremony on her Instagram profile. Gauahar looked stunning as ever in a yellow outfit. Sharing pictures from her mehndi ceremony, she wrote: "Mehndi ki raat aayi. Thanking my jaan, my brother Asaad Khan for the lovely gift that I'm wearing which was given to me 4 years back! You couldn't make it to the wedding but the love surely did! It's so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day."

Announcing her wedding on Instagram, the actor had written, “The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever. Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings & love & are eternally grateful for the constant support & the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat. All our love, Gauahar and Zaid.”