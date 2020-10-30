See 'Best Moments' from Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's Wedding Rituals

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurudwara in New Delhi on October 24. The couple opted for two designers-- Sabyasachi and Falguni Shane Peacock-- for their wedding outfits. As Neha is back in Mumbai, the singer has been sharing stunning pictures from her wedding functions.

Neha on Friday took to Instagram to treat fans with some more gorgeous pictures from her wedding rituals. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "You know My #NeHearts? Your Nehu is the Happiest Bride and it’s all because of My Mr. Singh! Thank you, god! Thank you, Rohanpreet Singh

In the images, Neha is wearing a signature Falguni Shane Peacock red bridal Lehenga, while Rohanpreet Singh is donning a Falguni Shane Peacock wedding special ensembles. Take a look:

Neha Kakkar managed to keep the news of her impending nuptials secret as long as possible. While rumour mills started buzzing around the end of September, both of them kept mum, neither confirming nor denying anything. On the work front, Neha will be judging Indian Idol 12 with Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. The host of the 11th season Aditya Narayan will also return to conduct the show.