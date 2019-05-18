English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
See Deepika Padukone Slay at Cannes Red Carpet with her Bold, Unconventional Fashion Choices
Deepika Padukone has made quite a splash with her final red carpet look at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. See all photos here.
Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2019. (Image: Instagram/Giambattista Valli Official)
For the two days that she was at Cannes, Deepika Padukone ensured that she made the most of her time at the French Riviera.
Though she’d been vowing all with her flamboyant sartorial choices at the red carpet, the look that Padukone chose for Friday—a lime green Giambattista Valli Haute Couture 14 tulle gown—will have to be her boldest red carpet look so far.
Representing L’Oreal at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, the 33-year-old diva accessorised her dress with a pastel-coloured Siena head-wrap by Emily London.
Padukone took to Instagram to share several videos and photos of her final appearance at the festival. One of the videos show her getting ready, walking down the hotel lobby as she gets papped, getting inside her car in that ruffled dress, arriving at the red carpet to a warm reception and returning to her hotel room, back to her team after having made quite a splash at the red carpet.
In another video that she shared as an Instagram story, Padukone talks about finally reaching the end of the two-day madness. She goes on to discuss how she’d now get into her pyjamas, have a nice warm meal and a huge dessert all by herself.
Meanwhile, back home, Padukone’s husband actor Ranveer Singh has been as supportive of his gorgeous wife as ever. Singh has been commenting on almost all of Padukone’s photos. In one, he wrote “Nuts”. In another, “UN FREAKING REAL.” Blown over one of her smiling close-ups, he commented, “Wow ....... I mean ..... WOW!!!!!!!!!!!” In yet another, he wrote “Hahahahahahaah yeeeeehaaaaaaah baby let em know.”
Other than Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor and Hina Khan have also been making heads turn at the Cannes Film Festival this year.
