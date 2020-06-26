See Henry Cavill, Millie Bobby Brown's First Look from Enola Holmes as Sherlock's Sis Takes Over the Case

With exceptional talent and an eye for details, it's hard to forget, Sherlock Holmes, the charming consulting private detective living at 221B Baker Street, London. And, now fans have a reason to rejoice as the character returns with a Netflix film, Enola Holmes. However, this time, it not Sherlock but his sister who's on the case.

The first look of the Netflix film was unveiled by the streaming giant on Thursday. In the film, Henry Cavill will be seen as Sherlock, whereas Stranger Things famed Milli Bobby Brown will be essaying the role of his younger sister, Enola. The audience will also get to see Sam Claflin as the elder brother, Mycroft.

Take a look:

Enola Holmes is based on the book series of the same name by Nancy Springer. The film is directed by Harry Bradbeer and written by Jack Thorne. Apart from starring at the title character, Brown also serves as a producer on the film. The film also stars Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, Enola, Sherlock and Mycroft’s mother.

Reportedly, the film will be based on the missing case of Enola's quest to find her mother, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

In April 2020, Netflix acquired distribution rights to the film, as opposed to a theatrical release due to COVID-19. The film is now scheduled for release in September 2020.

