See How Avengers Endgame Final Epic Battle Came Together in This Breathtaking VFX Video

Avengers Endgame as a culmination of the previous 22 Marvel Cinematic Universe Films boasted a cast of 37 main characters reprising their roles from previous films.

Updated:September 11, 2019, 12:42 PM IST
See How Avengers Endgame Final Epic Battle Came Together in This Breathtaking VFX Video
Image courtesy: Avengers/ Instagram
Being a part of a superhero film is harder than it seems. Without the visual effects, these films are just a collection of numerous scenes shot in front of a green screen. It's harder for the actors and actresses involved as well since they have to often interact or fight with nothing but thin air based on their imagination and visualisation of the planned scene.

Well now you can get a glimpse of all of that from the sets of Avengers: Endgame, thanks to a VFX breakdown video shared by Weta Digital. The company was founded back in 1993. It is known for having worked on a number of superhero films in the X-Men, DC, and MCU. Apart from that, it has also worked on Avatar, Planet of the Apes and many other films. In the Avengers: Endgame video shared by Weta, the cast of the film can be seen fighting against green drapes surrounded by green screens everywhere. One of Weta's supervisors claimed that their work on Endgame was inspired a lot from their work on the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

 

Another VFX company Framestore also worked on Avengers: Endgame. In a recent video, they revealed the work done by them and broke it down. Framestore's work primarily involved in designing and creating Bruce Banner's new look as Professor Hulk. What was one of the most shocking revelations in the video was that the quantum suits in Endgame worn by The Avengers don't actually exist. The video reveals that quantum suits were designed and created through visual effects. So much for outlets selling similar looks jackets considering they never really existed in the films.

Avengers: Endgame was made on the budget of 356 million dollars. Their worldwide collection surpassed 2.790 billion dollars. Seems all those heavy visual effects paid off after all.

