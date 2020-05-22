See How Ranveer Singh’s Facial Expressions Give Tough Competition to Emojis

Ranveer Singh enjoys a huge fan following. From his boisterous style to funny social media banters, Bollywood’s live wire does it all with utmost ease and confidence.

Now, a fan page of the 34-year-old actor has shared a thread of emojis juxtaposing Ranveer’s pictures with them.

Sharing the post, the fan wrote, “Ranveer Singh as emojis - a thread”.

Ranveer Singh as emojis - a thread pic.twitter.com/ReLZc6jCDx — dia💁🏻‍♀️ (@energetic_rs) May 21, 2020

In one of the images, Ranveer resembles the closed die tongue emoji and has worn a sunglass.

In the next, Ranveer seems to be giving a tough competition to grinning face.

The fan’s next thread of the tweet compares the Bajirao Mastani actor’s jovial expression to kiss emoji.

The angry face emoji seems to the best of all. The snap used to support the emoji is a still from Ranveer’s film Simmba.

Here are some of the other comparisons:

