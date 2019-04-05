English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
See James Cameron and Vin Diesel Discussing Avatar Sequels in Instagram Video
James Cameron's 'Avatar' released in 2009 and turned out to be a hugely successful critical and commercial venture globally.
Image: Vin Diesel/Instagram
James Cameron's Avatar sequel will release in 2020, as per 20th Century Fox. Related to the upcoming film, actor Vin Diesel recently posted a video on his Instagram account hinting about his presence in the sci-fi action film. In the video that appears to be from a set, The Fast and Furious actor expressed his deep-seated desire for wanting to work with the famed Hollywood filmmaker.
In the video, Cameron says that they are from the sets of Avatar 2,3,4 and 5, billing it as a 'top secret.' He goes on, "We're actually going to give him (Diesel) the flashy thing from Men In Black when he leaves here so he has no memory whatsoever of what he's seen."
Diesel adds, "It's long overdue, there is one person in Hollywood I've always wanted to work with and learn from, and so, all things come, I guess, to those that wait."
"And the journey continues... #Blessed #Grateful #Avatar," wrote Diesel alongside the video.
The original film had Sam Worthington essaying the role of disabled, retired marine Jake Sully, who falls in love with a Na'vi woman, played by Zoe Saldana. Jake is originally tasked with the mission to guard scientists, who are collecting biological data on Pandora.
He builds trust with the locals, as the organisation that sent him there plans to mine unobtanium, a valuable mineral from Pandora's ecosystem. Jake, along with other local Na'vis is drawn into a battle for the survival of their world. Avatar released in 2009 and turned out to be a huge critical and commercial venture globally.
