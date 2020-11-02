See Kajal Aggarwal's Stunning Pictures from Her Bridal Photoshoot

Actor Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in a private ceremony in Mumbai on October 31. The couple got married with their immediate families and close friends in attendance. While Aggarwal opted for a scarlet bridal ensemble by designer Anamika Khanna, styled with a pale pink embellished dupatta, Kitchlu was dressed in a silver sherwani.

Kajal on Sunday treated fans with her detailed bridal look on Instagram. Kajal’s lehnga featured an intricate zardosi embroidered floral pattern that took 20 people almost a month to create, revealed Anamika Khanna's team in a post on Instagram.

Thanking Anamika for her wedding outfit, Kajal wrote, "My dearest @anamikakhanna.in loved every tiny detail of this gorgeous garment. Thank you for all your hard work, intricacy, attention to detail, and most importantly all the love that you put into this piece of art that I wore on my most important day. @anamikakhannabridal."

Hours before her wedding, Kajal had shared a black and white picture of her on Instagram. Donning a white bathrobe, she was seen sporting the traditional jwellery and gajra. Her exquisite lehenga was displayed in the background. "Calm before the storm #kajgautkitched", Aggarwal captioned the picture.

On Thursday, the actor had shared a photo from her haldi ceremony which was also an intimate family affair. Kajal, known for movies such as Singham, Magadheera, Special 26, and Thuppakki, had announced her engagement to Kitchlu on October 6.

"This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit," Aggarwal had said in a statement.