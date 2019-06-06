See Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha Celebrate Eid on the Set of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga

Much like the rest of India, actors Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha too had a gala time celebrating Eid on Wednesday, which they did on the set of their forthcoming film Panga.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film’s director, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an image of Kangana and Richa hugging as they laugh for the camera, and a boomerang of the three of them doing the perfect ‘aadaab’.

Sharing the boomerang, Ashwiny wrote, “After really tough shooting days. Today we want to have some fun along with completing our scenes and cherish these moments for life. #eidmubarak #pangastories.”

“In the story of our lives. There will be some who will connect and stay with you for life. Richa and Kangana are two such humans who are beautiful off screen and onscreen a total energy of talent. It’s been my pleasure to direct both of them together in one frame. Waiting to show their camaraderie on screen. Its indeed been a silent smile and everyday gratitude to have awesomeness in my journey of making films. #Panga is special. And they are going to make it even special. Looking forward for you to watch them on 24th Janurary 2020 and looking forward to cherish this relationship for a lifetime. Its a film wrap for @therichachadha,” she captioned the image of the two actors.

Both Kangana and Richa look radiant in the image. While Kangana wore a printed sharara with a short kurti, deep blue dupatta and stunning chandbalis, Richa wore an all-white embroidered chudidaar-kameez.

Kangana, Richa and Ashwiny’s first collaboration, Panga is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

