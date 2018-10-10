See Sonali Bendre and Anupam Kher Twin from Head to Toe in New Photos

Never thought I’d say this! Twinning from ‘HEAD’ to TOE with the one and only @AnupamPKher hahaha pic.twitter.com/7ZNSY0t60I — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) October 9, 2018

“The elegance under pressure is the result of fearlessness.” It was so wonderful & refreshing to have dinner with the most beautiful, inspirational & courageous @iamsonalibendre along with the compassionate @GOLDIEBEHL & ever smiling Rupa. #DeliciousFood #RichConversations #NYC pic.twitter.com/9Wv8sfuHAx — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 9, 2018

Sonali Bendre and veteran actor Anupam Kher had a wonderful time dining together in a New York City restaurant on Tuesday night.Bendre, who is currently undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer in New York, took to Twitter to share a heartwarming photo with Kher. “Never thought I’d say this! Twinning from ‘HEAD’ to TOE with the one and only @AnupamPKher hahaha,” she captioned it.Notably, in the image, both the actors are dressed in black and sport a hair-less head. Bendre has had to shave off her long hair for her cancer treatment. Kher, meanwhile, has been carrying off the bald look with panache for decades now.Kher also took to the micro-blogging site to share several pictures of the evening. Lauding Bendre’s courage in the face of adversity, he wrote, “The elegance under pressure is the result of fearlessness. It was so wonderful & refreshing to have dinner with the most beautiful, inspirational & courageous @iamsonalibendre along with the compassionate @GOLDIEBEHL & ever smiling Rupa. #DeliciousFood #RichConversations #NYC.”Kher is currently in the US filming New Amsterdam, a medical drama inspired by Bellevue, America’s oldest public hospital. The show revolves around Dr. Max Goodwin (played by Ryan Eggold), a righteous medical practitioner. Kher will reportedly play one of his colleagues, Dr. Vijay Kapoor.Meanwhile, Bendre also met Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, who too are in the NYC for Rishi’s health reasons.Though it’s being speculated that he may be suffering from cancer, Rishi’s elder brother Randhir Kapoor has rubbished all such allegations as premature conjectures.