See Taron Egerton as Elton John in 'Rocketman' First Look

The star of the "Kingsman" action movies is to become pop star Elton John for mid-2019 biopic Rocketman.

News18.com

Updated:September 28, 2018, 4:34 PM IST
See Taron Egerton as Elton John in 'Rocketman' First Look
Actor Taron Egerton poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Kingsman The Golden Circle' in London, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. (Image: AP)
Seated aboard a private plane and wearing a golden jacket with gold-winged boots, Taron Egerton poses as Elton John for a 2019 movie profiling the musician's 1970s and 80s career takeoff.




The British actor will play Elton John and perform his music, having already visited the Abbey Road studios in London for recording sessions.

Along with Taron Egerton, Rocketman also leans on Jamie Bell of Turn: Washington's Spies and Billy Elliot as Elton John's songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, as well as Richard Madden (Robb Stark in Game of Thrones) as the singer's longstanding manager John Reid.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, who helmed Eddie the Eagle and finished Rami Malek's November 2018 Queen and Freddie Mercury musical biopic Bohemian Rhapsody after Fox parted ways with Bryan Singer, Rocketman is set for release on May 31, 2019 release in the US through Paramount Pictures.

(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)
