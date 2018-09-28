English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
See Taron Egerton as Elton John in 'Rocketman' First Look
The star of the "Kingsman" action movies is to become pop star Elton John for mid-2019 biopic Rocketman.
Actor Taron Egerton poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Kingsman The Golden Circle' in London, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Seated aboard a private plane and wearing a golden jacket with gold-winged boots, Taron Egerton poses as Elton John for a 2019 movie profiling the musician's 1970s and 80s career takeoff.
The British actor will play Elton John and perform his music, having already visited the Abbey Road studios in London for recording sessions.
Along with Taron Egerton, Rocketman also leans on Jamie Bell of Turn: Washington's Spies and Billy Elliot as Elton John's songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, as well as Richard Madden (Robb Stark in Game of Thrones) as the singer's longstanding manager John Reid.
Directed by Dexter Fletcher, who helmed Eddie the Eagle and finished Rami Malek's November 2018 Queen and Freddie Mercury musical biopic Bohemian Rhapsody after Fox parted ways with Bryan Singer, Rocketman is set for release on May 31, 2019 release in the US through Paramount Pictures.
(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)
.@TaronEgerton stars in #Rocketman, an epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years. Experience it in theatres Summer 2019. pic.twitter.com/fwMMoGxSnb— Rocketman (@rocketmanmovie) September 28, 2018
The British actor will play Elton John and perform his music, having already visited the Abbey Road studios in London for recording sessions.
Along with Taron Egerton, Rocketman also leans on Jamie Bell of Turn: Washington's Spies and Billy Elliot as Elton John's songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, as well as Richard Madden (Robb Stark in Game of Thrones) as the singer's longstanding manager John Reid.
Directed by Dexter Fletcher, who helmed Eddie the Eagle and finished Rami Malek's November 2018 Queen and Freddie Mercury musical biopic Bohemian Rhapsody after Fox parted ways with Bryan Singer, Rocketman is set for release on May 31, 2019 release in the US through Paramount Pictures.
(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Motivated Kerala Blasters Hoping to Rustle Well-balanced ATK in ISL 2018 Opener
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 12 Written Updates: Anup Jalota Flirts With Roshmi-Kriti While Sreesanth Bowls to Decide New Captains
- Apple iPhone XS Review: Android Phones Will Still Follow The iPhone
- Horn OK Pleassss Producer, Director Dismiss Tanushree Dutta's Allegations Against Nana Patekar
- Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna Stand Up for Tanushree Dutta
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...