See the 'Best Clicks' from Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh's Wedding Ceremony

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurudwara in New Delhi on October 24. For their wedding outfit, both Neha and Rohanpreet opted for ace designer Sabyasachi, who was the official wedding couturier for Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas.

Neha on Wednesday took to Instagram to share some more stunning pictures from her wedding which she described as "the best clicks" of her life. Posting the photos, she wrote, "@rohanpreetsingh, you make me look even better when I’m with you."

Meanwhile, Neha is back in Mumbai with Rohanpreet. The newly wedded couple was spotted hand-in-hand as they stepped out of Mumbai airport following their grand reception in Chandigarh.

The Indian Idol judge and singer managed to keep the news of her impending nuptials secret as long as possible. While rumour mills started buzzing around the end of September, both of them kept mum, neither confirming nor denying anything. On the work front, Neha will be judging Indian Idol 12 with Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. The host of the 11th season Aditya Narayan will also return to conduct the show.