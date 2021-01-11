First Photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Daughter? Uncle Vikas Kohli Shares a Picture

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed a baby girl on Monday afternoon. Virat took to Twitter to announce the news via a statement, and also assured fans that both Anushka and the baby are safe.

The skipper's brother Vikas Kohli shared a picture of a baby's feet to welcome the new addition to their family. He captioned the picture, "Happiness overboard .... angel in the house."

Virat' sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra also shared a heartfelt post for the new parents. She wrote, "So happy to be bua of a beautiful little angel. Congratulations proud parents Virat and Anushka."

Virat's niece Mehak Dhingra also shared a post on Instagram welcoming the baby girl. Sharing an animated video of a baby girl, she wrote, "so happy. beautiful little princess has arrived. New addition in our family."

On Monday afternoon, Virat took to social media to share a statement breaking the news of his daughter's birth. The post which is both in Hindi and English, read, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you for all your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."

The actress was taken to the Breach Candy hopital in Mumbai on Monday morning. Anushka and Virat announced their pregnancy in August last year with an adorable Instagram post. One of the most popular couples in the country, Anushka and Virat had tied the knot in December 2017 in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.