See What Kareena Kapoor Khan Has to Say About Working with Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's Takht

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh will be co-starring in Karan Johar's period drama Takht, and the Bollywood diva says she is excited to collaborate with the actor.Calling Ranveer one of the most "phenomenal" performers of this generation, the 37-year-old star said she is happy that they are finally working together."It is great that finally after so many years I will be sharing screen space with him. It was long due collaboration. He is just a phenomenal actor. It will be an honour to share screen space with him. I am very happy," Kareena told PTI.The actor said the film is also special for her as after a long time she is working on a Dharma Productions project, to be helmed by one of her closest friends Karan."I have done so many movies with Dharma in the past, but after a long time Karan is directing me. It feels great. Working with Karan is always a pleasure," she said.Kareena said the comfort level she and Karan share in real-life translates well on-screen. "He is one of my closest friends. He is actually like my brother. He is somebody I trust and love immensely. For me it's like being at home whenever I work with Karan and Dharma. It going to be a blast for sure," she added.Takht set in Mughal era also features Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and veteran actor Anil Kapoor.Kareena was speaking on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018. She is the stopper for designer Monisha Jaising at the grand finale of the fashion extravaganza.The actor also launched her signature make-up range in collaboration with Lakme. The range curated by Kareena includes products, like cheek contour, face contours and pout definers. This line also brings alive Lakme's beauty theme of the season, Shades of a Diva.