Seed Mother of India Rahibai Soma Popere to Appear On Kon Honaar Crorepati

Padma Shri awardee Rahibai Soma Popere will play Kon Honaar Crorepati in the Saturday special episode on July 23 at 9 PM. Soma Popere will be joined by Marathi producer Prasad Oak and gorgeous diva Prajakta Mali. The trio will take the hot seats with show host Ashok Saraf. As the tradition of the Kon Honaar Crorepati, every Saturday, celebs take part in the show and money is donated.

This time, Rahibai Soma Popere with Prasad Oak and Prajakta will collect funds for her organisation. Rahibai is closely working with the Kalsubai Prakalp Seed Conservation Society. In the show, Rahibai will narrate her story from how she started and today how she became the Seed Mother of India and a Padma Shri awardee.

Comedians from Marathi’s famous show Maharashtra Laughter will also join the show. The promo released by Sony Marathi shows comedians Gaurav More, Shivali Parab, Omkar Bhojane, Rasika Vengurlekar, and Chetna Bhat on the Saturday special.

A special announcement will also be made at Kon Honaar Crorepati’s show. The show Maharashtra Laughter will make a comeback on Sony Marathi. The laughter show will start on August 15 at 10 PM. These comedians will be part of the Maharashtra Laughter, and they came on the quiz-based reality show for promotions.

Talking about the Seed Mother of India, Rahibai Soma Popere is a tribal farmer from Ahmednagar district. CSIR honoured her with the title Seed Mother of India. In her life, Soma Pepere has conserved 50 acres of collective indigenous land. She has successfully established a Seed Bank to preserve traditional varieties of crops.

She has tried to convert wasteland into fertile land by water harvesting. Rahibai Soma Popere has encouraged other tribal people and farmers to do such a practice. For the same, she is providing training, doing outreach programs, and spreading awareness.

