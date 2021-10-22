Seema Ghogale Announces State-level Marathi One-act Play Competition

Actress Seema Anant Ghogale, who is known for her role in the Marathi drama series Aai Kuthe Kay Karte fame, has some good news in store for all budding actors out there. The actress has announced a state-level Marathi one-act play competition - Anant Ghogale Trophy. The competition will take place soon. She shared the happy news on Instagram.

The competition has been named after her father and famous playwriter Anant Ghogle. The actress shared a photo of her father with the caption, “I have been trying very hard for the last two years but due to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, I could not do some things even though I had in mind … Now everything is slowly getting better and we will all pray for it to remain the same… Baba, today is your third Memorial Day … Greetings to you…Anant Ghogale Pratishthan" organized “Anant Ghogale Trophy" state-level Marathi one-act play competition will be held soon…”

The actress stated that more details will be given in the coming days. The announcement has been praised and welcomed by many artists.

One-act play competitions will provide opportunities for many budding artists to present their art on the stage. But for the last two years, due to the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the state government, the competition was delayed by the organisers.

Anant Ghogale is a big name in the field of drama. In his career of 60 years, he was honoured with various awards including the Natyacharya Krishnaji Prabhakar Khadilkar Smriti Natyaseva award. He passed away at the age of 83 in October 2018.

Talking about Seema Ghogale, she is a known face in the Marathi industry. She has been part of hit series including Goth. But in her journey to date, she has gained recognition as an actress through her work in theatres.

