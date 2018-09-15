English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Seema Raja Box Office Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Earns Rs 13.5 Crore
Sivakathikeyan's new film, Seema Raja, has opened to a roaring response at the box office.
Image Courtesy: Seema Raja/ Twitter
There are some undervalued actors in the Tamil film industry, and Sivakarthikeyan is probably one of them. His new film, Seema Raja, has put the box office on fire. Despite being a non-holiday release, it has reportedly registered the first day collection of Rs 13.50 crore. This is when the film’s early in the day shows were cancelled due to technical reasons.
This feat becomes even more important when the number of screens allotted to Seema Raja comes into play. With hardly 550 screens assigned to it, the film has surpassed the expectations. The film has earned more than one crore in Chennai city itself.
RD Raja, film’s producer, was ecstatic and shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “It’s official: just received #SeemaRaja collection Reports.. Our #SeemaRaja creates new record at box office Day 1 collection. @Siva_Kartikeyan ‘s career best & Double digit Mark! It’s Huge!!Proud team.”
Directed by Ponram, Seema Raja also features Samantha Akkineni in the lead role. She underwent training for Silambam, a martial art technique popular in mediaeval Tamil Nadu, for the film.
It’s based on a mythological tale of a benevolent king who puts his subjects before anything else in life, and how he falls prey to conspiracies.
Though the film has got mixed reviews, its business is likely to pick up during weekends.
Opening day 13.5 Crores 🎉🎊 Our @Siva_Kartikeyan anna's #SeemaRaja is rocking at box-office 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/1ombI3oGf9— SeemaRaja 🚩 (@AllIndiaSKFC) September 14, 2018
just received #SeemaRaja collection Reports..
Our #SeemaRaja creates new record at box office Day 1 collection @Siva_Kartikeyan 's career best & Double digit Mark! It's Huge!!
