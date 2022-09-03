Seema Sajdeh Leaves Sima Taparia Speechless as She Says ‘I Prefer Women’, Latter Retorts ‘I’m Not Doing That’

With the release of the second season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Netflix did a cross-over that probably no one saw coming. They got Sima Taparia from Indian Matchmaking into the show, to find a perfect match for Seema Sajdeh. Seema, who recently got divorced from Sohail Khan, left Sima Taparia speechless as well when she just said that probably she likes women, before adding that she was just joking.

In the second season of the show that started streaming from yesterday, Sima Taparia appeared in one of the episodes. She asked Seema Sajdeh why she divorced husband Sohail Khan. When she said their views did not match, Taparia asked why they realised this after 22 years and insisted that people should not give up on relationships. Sajdeh replied, “I was following your formula because we were both trying. It’s not like we didn’t try together. And, when you have children, it’s a different situation,” before adding, “Maybe I prefer women.” Taparia was left speechless and Sajdeh had to clarify that she was joking. When Maheep asked if a bride could be found for Sajdeh, Taparia dismissed it by saying, “I don’t do it. In India, it’s not open yet, so I am not doing that.”

In their piece to camera, Sajdeh said, “She was horrified. I think she was sweating a little bit when I asked her that.”

On the show, Seema Sajdeh also spoke about having a conversation with her son, Nirvaan. She revealed that she had told her son about taking a step forward, when he felt that she was turning a family of four into three and that it was unncessary. She revealed to have said, “It doesn’t discount the fact that we are always going to be family, but at the same time, Nirvaan, I am also at a point in my life where I feel that I have to put one foot ahead.I am neither here nor there at the moment.”

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives features Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Pandey’s wife Bhavana Pandey, Samir Soni’s wife Neelam Kothari, and Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh in lead roles. Apart from them, Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Chunkey Panday, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, rapper Badshah, and Karan Johar have cameos.

