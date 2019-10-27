Take the pledge to vote

Seen Salman Khan's Birthday Wish Pic for Brother-in-law Aayush Sharma?

Aayush Sharma celebrated his 29th birthday in Maldives with wife Arpita and son Ahil. Check out brother-in-law Salman Khan's funny post on his birthday here.

October 27, 2019
Seen Salman Khan's Birthday Wish Pic for Brother-in-law Aayush Sharma?
Salman Khan wished brother-in-law Aayush Sharma on his birthday with a throwback picture of the duo joined in by Notebook actor Zaheer Iqbal. The trio of muscular men can be seen sitting head down at a desk. Seems like they are taking a breath of relief after a heavy workout session. Zaheer too shared the same pic as he shared a birthday wish for Aayush on his social media handle.

In the pic we can see Salman's hand bracelet kept in front of him.

Aayush's son Ahil and wife Arpita observed his 29th third birthday in Maldives recently. The family is still on a vacation in the island nation. Aayush shared a thank you message for all the people who wished him on his special day. Tiger Shroff too wished Aayush saying, "Happy birthday bro❤️have an amazing trip and an even more amazing year!"

Check out Instagram posts shared on Aayush's birthday below:

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday Aayush! @aaysharma @iamzahero

A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) on

Speaking about his birthday plans in an interview, Aayush said, "We’re already in Maldives for my birthday and Diwali celebrations. I always wanted to try my hand at scuba diving, so this time I’m looking to overcome my fears of the sea and take the dive. I was keen to celebrate my birthday in a unique way, and I’m glad things fell in place. I’m really looking forward to celebrating it with my family."

The actor will feature with Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif in his next film releasing in 2020.

