Seen This 'Money Heist' Fan Made Trailer Feat Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara?

Money Heist on Netflix has fast become one of the most talked about shows on the web space right now. Fans are reimagining their favourite actors as Money Heist characters and now comes an India version of Money Heist trailer that features top South actors like Arya, Ajith Kumar, Vikram, Tamannaah Bhatia, Silambarasan aka Simbu, Nayanthara, Arvind Swamy, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay.

Each of the aforementioned stars play some character or the other from the Spanish heist crime drama television series. For instance, Tamannaah as Tokyo is the narrator, Ajith is reimagined as ruthless Berlin, Vikram steps in the shoes of Moscow and Simbu plays Denver.

Likewise, Arya features as Rio, Arvind Swamy as Helsinki, Samantha Akkineni as Nairobi, Vijay Sethupathi as Oslo, and Nayanthara as Raquel. Last but not the least is Vijay as the famed Professor. Earlier, Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo was shown pictures of Indian celebrities during an interview and was inquired who will fit the bill as who in the India version of his show. Alex had then picked Vijay as Professor, creating fan frenzy.

The trailer of Tamil version of Money Heist has been created by Arun Suresh Kumar and shared on ASK Studios YouTube channel.

