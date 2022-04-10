Seetha Ramam First Glimpse: Rashmika Mandanna Tasked To Reunite Dulquer-Mrunal In Hanu Raghavapudi Directorial

The title, new posters and first glimpse of Hanu Raghavapudi’s upcoming film starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna have been released. On the occasion of Ram Navami, the makers revealed that the upcoming movie will be titled Seetha Ramam, with Mrunal playing the role of Seetha and Dulquer playing the role of Ramam. It was previously revealed that Rashmika will be seen playing the role of Afreen.

Seetha Ramam is set against a war backdrop and will explore a beautiful love story between a soldier played by Dulquer Salmaan and his love interest by Mrunal Thakur. The film, produced by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under Swapna Cinema and presented by Vyjayanthi Movies, features Rashmika Mandanna playing a very special and significant role as Afreen.

The makers tease a Hanuman kind of a role for Rashmika, who is tasked to help the on-screen Ramam and Seetha to reunite, much like the mythology Ramayan. It is reported that Rashmika is on a mission to help Lieutenant Ram and his Seetha in the movie. The first glimpse video opens with Afreen offering prayers while a voiceover, given by Sumanth, instructs her to help bring them back together. When Afreen asks who they are, the video gives a glimpse of the beautiful Seetha and a lovestruck Ramam.

The film marks Dulquer’s second Telugu movie. The actor made his Telugu debut with Mahanati in 2018. Meanwhile, Seetha Ramam will mark Mrunal’s Telugu industry debut. This also marks Rashmika’s first film with both the stars. The first posters featuring Dulquer and Mrunal were released on Dulquer and Mrunal’s respective birthdays last year. Whereas Rashmika’s first look from the movie was released on her birthday last week. The movie features a fresh casting and there is no doubt that fans will be eager to see the trio on the big screen.

Seetha Raman, a Telugu film, will release in Tamil and Malayalam as well.

