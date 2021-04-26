'Seeti Maar' Song from Radhe has Salman Khan Doing Bicep Curls with Disha Patani

The first song Seeti Maar from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been released. Salman Khan took to his social media handles to drop the song, co-starring Disha Patani. Seeti Maar has been penned by Shabbir Ahmed and the vocals are by Kamal Khan and Lulia Vantur.

Sharing the song, Salman also thanked Allu Arjun who featured in the original song of the same name."#SeetiMaar Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother @alluarjunonline."

Packed with Salman’s signature style of dance, his pairing with the current favorite of youth, the hot and sultry Disha Patani, Shaikh Jani Basha also known as Jani Master’s choreography and Prabhudeva’s direction, Seeti Maar has all the elements to make the track a rage amongst the audience. Jani Master and Prabhudeva have presented a good mix of classic South style choreography with hip-hop.

A few days ago, the makers dropped the trailer of the movie. The trailer gives a glimpse into the world of crime Radhe is pitted against. Randeep Hooda plays the role of the main antagonist, who looks suitably menacing in the avatar of a quintessential villain.

Action sequences form a major highlight of Radhe trailer, and it looks like the film is all set to pack a punch. Salman and Disha’s cute chemistry seems like another highlight of the film. Disha not only looks sensational but her character seems to have a lot of range and depth. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, who reunites onscreen with Salman after Bharat, and his character seems interesting as well.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set to release on May 13.

