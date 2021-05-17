'Seeti Maar' to 'Chikni Chameli': 5 Bollywood Hits Inspired From Regional Chartbusters

One of the most important factors in making a Bollywood film memorable has been its soundtrack and peppy numbers. While Bollywood has had us shaking legs with its soundtrack, it has also taken inspiration from regional cinema for its chartbusters. So, here are some songs that became a hit in its region and found success for the second time as a Bollywood rendition.

Seeti Maar

Seeti Maar from the recent Salman Khan release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has people grooving to it already due to its peppy track. But the song has been topping playlists for a long time now. It is a recreation of Allu Arjun’s song from his 2017 film DJ, which is one of the many chartbusters the south star has produced. The original song featured Pooja Hegde with Arjun while the recent one has Disha Patani with Khan. Bollywoodlife music composer Devi Sri Prasad worked on both versions of the song.

Dhinka Chika

Seeti Maar is not the first Allu Arjun song to have featured in Salman Khan’s films. The peppy track Dhinka Chika from the film Ready which is even more memorable for Khan’s viral pocket step is a remake of another Allu Arjun’s classic Ringa Ringa from his 2009 film Aarya 2. The original number saw Arjun shake every muscle of his body to give out hook steps that every dancer aspires to replicate.

Aa Ante Amalapuram

Allu Arjun’s chartbusters have long been a source of hit songs for Bollywood. The Hindi film Maximum might have faded away from our memories, but not its hit song Aa Ante Amalapuram. It takes inspiration from the Telegu song of the same name from Allu Arjun’s 2004 film Aarya.

Zingaat

This number from the Marathi film Sairat had a pan India popularity even before it was used in the film’s Bollywood remake Dhadak. The zestful beat of the song made it a perfect number for any occasion or festival, and the Hindi remake successfully retained its stature. Both the songs were composed by Ajay Gogavale and Atul Gogavale.

Chikni Chameli

Another remake of a Marathi song, Chikni Chameli from the Hindi film Agneepath featured Katrina Kaif flaunting some sultry moves. The original song titled Kombadi Palali is from the 2006 Marathi comedy flick Jatra and is composed by the ace composer duo of Ajay-Atul. The rendered version was voiced by Shreya Ghoshal.

