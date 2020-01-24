Take the pledge to vote

Sejal Sharma of TV Show Dil Toh happy Hai Ji Commits Suicide: Report

Sejal Sharma was a known face in the advertising world before moving on to TV. She worked with a number of Bollywood actors for her TV commercials.

January 24, 2020
Sejal Sharma of TV Show Dil Toh happy Hai Ji Commits Suicide: Report
Sejal Sharma, who acted in TV show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, has committed suicide, claims an entertainment website Tellychakkar. The reason behind Sharma’s alleged suicide isn’t known yet.

The show’s first season aired on Star Plus and actress Jasmin Bhasin played the lead role in it. Bhasin, in an interaction with Spotboye, has expressed her shock over Sharma’s death.

She said, “I'm shocked and disturbed because she was a very happy girl and we would get along really well. I don't see any reason why did she do that. But, it's very sad.”

Sharma was a known face in the advertising world before moving on to TV. She worked with a number of Bollywood actors for her TV commercials.

Originally from Udiapur in Rajasthan, Sharma moved to Mumbai in 2017. She also acted in a web show titled Azad Parinde, a report says.

This is second such death of a TV actor in recent times. In December, another actor Kushal Punjabi had committed suicide.

He committed suicide at his home in Mumbai's Bandra area. As per a statement from the police, the actor "committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan with a nylon rope."

