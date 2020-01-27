Sejal Sharma Suicide: Actress' Mother Claims She was Not Depressed and had Got a Lead Role

Actress Sejal Sharma, who had worked in the show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, recently committed suicide at her rented flat in Royal Nest society at Mira Road, Mumbai. Officials had recovered a suicide note which has been deciphered as "I can't take the pressure of this hard life." However, her mother has claimed that the actress was not depressed and had even got a leading role in a show.

"She had got a lead role. I don't know what happened afterwards that she chose to kill herself," she told Amar Ujala Her Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji co-star Donal Bisht had also clarified that she was auditioning for a leading role in a show and was also shortlisted.

Her co-star Jasmin Bhasin had recently told Pinkvilla that her parent's ill-health was a reason for Sejal's stress, "Her mother and father were not in the best of health, she had the responsibility of doing something for them, make money and be something. She was a very talented and ambitious girl. I always told her that she will get a show based on her talent anytime. She was disciplined and focused. She was auditioning. I have spoken to a couple of her co-stars too and they are equally shocked."

In another report by SpotBoye, her co-star Nirbhay Shukla said that the actress' father had recently suffered a heart attack. "Sejal was mentally stressed due to her father's health. I had texted her on November 15 to meet and she replied to me saying that she was travelling to Udaipur for a medical emergency. I asked her what had happened and she replied to me saying that her father had got a heart attack," said Nirbhay.

"Sejal's father was unwell since quite some time, he was suffering from cancer. The heart attack must have shaken her up. I kept following with her and she said he's recovering -- but all is not well. And, then I got busy with my work," he added.

