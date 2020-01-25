Take the pledge to vote

Sejal Sharma's Suicide Note States Nobody Should be Blamed for Her Death, Friends Hint at Depression

The police have recovered a suicide note, in which Sejal Sharma has stated that she was taking the extreme step due to personal reasons and nobody should be held responsible for the suicide.

January 25, 2020
Television actress Sejal Sharma committed suicide on Friday morning. Sejal was found hanging from the ceiling of her rented flat in Royal Nest society at Mira Road (east) by a friend in the early hours of Friday, an official told PTI. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival, he added.

The police have recovered a suicide note, in which the actress has stated that she was taking the extreme step due to personal reasons and nobody should be held responsible for the suicide.

Police are said to be investigating the cause of her death. The report further mentions that her friends on condition of anonymity said that Sejal was under depression after her television show, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji came to an end and no new project was coming her way. Also, a possible relationship is being investigated as her friends hinted it as one of the reasons for depression.

In another report by SpotboyE, her father's poor health condition is being stated as one of the reasons for stress. Sejal’s co-star Nirbhay Shukla told the portal that the former's father recently suffered a heart attack. “Sejal was mentally stressed due to her father’s health. I had texted her on November 15 to meet and she replied to me saying that she was travelling to Udaipur for a medical emergency. I asked her what had happened and she replied to me saying that her father had got a heart attack,” said Nirbhay.

"Sejal’s father was unwell since quite some time, he was suffering from cancer. The heart attack must have shaken her up. I kept following with her and she said he’s recovering--- but all is not well. And, then I got busy with my work,” he added.

A native of Udaipur in Rajasthan, Sejal had come to Mumbai a few years ago to pursue a career in acting, and was working in the TV serial Dil Toh Happy Hain Ji.

Following an autopsy, the actor's body was handed over to her family for last rites, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered at Mira Road police station.

