Select List Of Nominees For 2020 Tony Awards

NEW YORK: Select nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards, announced Thursday.

Best Musical: Jagged Little Pill; Moulin Rouge: The Musical; Tina The Tina Turner Musical

Best Play: Grand Horizons; The Inheritance; Sea Wall/A Life; Slave Play; The Sound Inside

Best Book of a Musical: Jagged Little Pill, Diablo Cody; Moulin Rouge: The Musical,” John Logan; Tina The Tina Turner Musical, Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater: A Christmas Carol, Christopher Nightingale; The Inheritance, Paul Englishby; The Rose Tattoo, Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb; Slave Play, Lindsay Jones; The Sound Inside, Daniel Kluger

Best Revival of a Play: Betrayal; Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune; A Soldier’s Play

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Ian Barford, Linda Vista; Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance; Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life; Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal; Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life; Blair Underwood, A Soldiers Play

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play; Laura Linney, My Name is Lucy Barton; Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune; Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill; Adrienne Warren, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play; James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play; David Alan Grier, A Soldiers Play; John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance; Paul Hilton, The Inheritance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons; Chalia La Tour, Slave Play; Annie McNamara, Slave Play; Lois Smith, The Inheritance; Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill; Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill; Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Daniel J. Watts, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill; Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill; Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill; Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Online: http://tonyawards.com