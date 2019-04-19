Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Selection Day Actor Rajesh Tailang's Car Stolen in Delhi

Rajesh Tailang's five months old car was stolen from his residence in New Delhi. The actor has filed an FIR in the matter.

IANS

Updated:April 19, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
Selection Day Actor Rajesh Tailang's Car Stolen in Delhi
Image: Rajesh Tailang/Instagram

Selection Day actor Rajesh Tailang on Friday called the police after his five-month-old car that was parked near his house in Delhi got stolen.

"My new car (just five months old) got stolen in the morning. It was parked near my house in Mayur Vihar-2, Delhi Police please help. FIR done," Rajesh tweeted.




Talking about the incident, the actor told IANS, "Last night I parked my car near my house. In the morning, my car cleaner called and asked about my car. I told him where it was parked. He didn't find it. He went down to check and when he didn't find his car parked in the same spot, he decided to file an FIR.'

"I was told that two cars were stolen from the area and both were Baleno. Police said they will do their best," said Rajesh, whose show Selection Day 2 started streaming on Netflix today.

Praising Selection Day 2, film critic Rohit Vats wrote, "What tremendously works in favour of Selection Day 2 is the makers’ basic understanding of keeping it the story about adolescence and how changing surroundings can change a teenager’s psyche, and how despite coming from different parts of the world, all youngsters, more or less, speak the same language laden with compassion and hope."

Read: Selection Day Season 2 Review: Netflix’s Slow Burner has Just Become Darker


