Selection Day: Production of Netflix Original Begins In Collaboration With Anil Kapoor's Production
Netflix will be producing the Indian original series in partnership with Seven Stories and actor Anil Kapoor’s production house Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network Pvt. Ltd.
(Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: Netflix has started the production on Selection Day, its second original series from India. Netflix will be producing the series in partnership with Seven Stories and actor Anil Kapoor’s production house Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network Pvt. Ltd.
The synopsis of the show reads, "Fourteen-year-old Manju is destined for cricket greatness. There’s only one problem, he hates cricket. Controlled from a young age by his overbearing and cricket-obsessed father, Manju’s main role in life is to support his older brother and fellow cricket star, Radha. When the family moves to Mumbai and the brothers start at a new school, Manju discovers his interests outside of cricket and starts slipping away from Radha and his father’s grasp. More importantly, Manju becomes friends with Radha’s greatest cricket rival, a boy who is the very definition of freedom and confidence - concepts Manju has never experienced himself."
Simran Sethi, Director, International Originals, Netflix, said, “We are thrilled to see Selection Day, a beautifully written coming-of-age story set in the vibrant and sometimes dark world of cricket, come to life. While rooted in India, the themes of family, adolescent discoveries, and the evolution of childhood dreams are relevant everywhere in the world. We couldn’t imagine a better partner than legendary Anil Kapoor, with his unique sensibilities and wide Indian and international experience, in developing this series.”
Anil Kapoor added, “Selection Day is sweeping in its scope and the range of themes it covers: from the highs and lows of sport, to the passion and relationships of its protagonists. Translating this story into a medium that offers freedom, flexibility and the opportunity to relate to millions of people around the world is an incredibly exciting endeavor for me, and I can’t wait to start this journey.”
