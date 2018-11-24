English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Selection Day Trailer: Netflix's News Series is All About Hope
The trailer follows tried and tested torrent of tropes "the cricket aspirant, the domineering father, the enthusiastic coach".
Image Courtesy: Twitter
Selection Day, the engrossing novel by Booker Prize winner Aravind Adiga about an underprivileged rural boy's struggle to become a national-level cricketer, is now a series on Netflix.
The trailer shows young Mohammad Samad as protagonist Manju bullied into cricket by his father (Rajesh Tailang), confused by the cultural contradictions of a life turn from its roots, and grappling with identity issues.
Without a shred of doubt, this is yet another exceptional performance from the child actor, now well into adolescence who recently impressed in the supernatural horror thriller Tumbbad and before that in Rajan Khosa's Gattu.
Young Samad is the face of Selection Day as much as Nawazuddin of Sacred Games.
Besides Samad and Mahesh Manjrekar, the trailer of Selection Day boasts of some very fine acting talent, such as Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajesh Tailang and Geetanjali Kulkarni who played the public prosecutor in Chaitanya Tamhane's outstanding Marathi film Court.
The trailer follows tried and tested torrent of tropes "the cricket aspirant, the domineering father, the enthusiastic coach". There is also a mention of a missing mother and a divine intervention by Lord Shiva, all of which add up to a brew that promises to keep us watching all through.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The trailer shows young Mohammad Samad as protagonist Manju bullied into cricket by his father (Rajesh Tailang), confused by the cultural contradictions of a life turn from its roots, and grappling with identity issues.
Without a shred of doubt, this is yet another exceptional performance from the child actor, now well into adolescence who recently impressed in the supernatural horror thriller Tumbbad and before that in Rajan Khosa's Gattu.
Young Samad is the face of Selection Day as much as Nawazuddin of Sacred Games.
Besides Samad and Mahesh Manjrekar, the trailer of Selection Day boasts of some very fine acting talent, such as Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajesh Tailang and Geetanjali Kulkarni who played the public prosecutor in Chaitanya Tamhane's outstanding Marathi film Court.
The trailer follows tried and tested torrent of tropes "the cricket aspirant, the domineering father, the enthusiastic coach". There is also a mention of a missing mother and a divine intervention by Lord Shiva, all of which add up to a brew that promises to keep us watching all through.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Friday 16 November , 2018 Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of Avengers 4, Josh Brolin Reveals Thanos was 'Totally Satisfied' After the Snap in Infinity War
- Siddharth Malhotra Joins Karan Johar's Kids Yash and Roohi on Their Dancing and Driving Session
- Arjun Kapoor Avoids Paparazzi After Partying With Rumoured Girlfriend Malaika Arora
- German Teen Loses License Just 49 Minutes After Passing the Driving Test
- ‘The Lion King’ Comparison Video With the 1994 Original Will Take You Back in Time