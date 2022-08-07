Selena Gomez, Amid Andrea Iervolino Dating Rumours, Hints At Quitting Acting and Getting Married

Selena Gomez has found love yet again? Well, if the latest reports are to be believed, the Come and Get It singer is dating Italian-Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino. While Selena is yet to address these rumours, she did speak about her plans for the future. Her plans include getting married and becoming a mother one day.

The Only Murders in the Building star appeared on an episode of the TaTaTu video podcast “Giving Back Generation” where she hinted at retiring from her starry life and focusing on her family. She believes she’s going to get tired of the stardom and would want to lead a life away from the spotlight.

“I hope to be married and to be a mom. Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out,” she said, via Page Six. Selena spoke about watching her 8-year-old half-sister Gracey Teefey grow up which assured the singer that she wants to have children one day.

This isn’t the first time that Selena has opened up about wanting four children. “I would have four kids, for sure. Maybe not planned, maybe planned, maybe both. And there’s nothing wrong with the life I would have led,” she said on The Hollywood Reporter’s podcast Awards Chatter back in June.

Selena’s new statements come amid strong rumours about her brewing romance with Andrea Iervolino. The Daily Mail had recently shared never-before-seen pictures from Selena’s recent yacht vacay with her friends. In the pictures, the 30-year-old was also joined by the Italian-Canadian film producer.

The pictures revealed that the rumoured couple spent a lot of time together and also enjoyed some time in the water together. Elle reported that Selena and Andrea have been friends since he produced her 2016 film The Dubious Battle.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here