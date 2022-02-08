Selena Gomez and Chris Martin Star In Coldplay's 'Let Somebody Go' Music Video For One Last Time; Watch

The music video for Coldplay and Selena Gomez’s collaboration “Let Somebody Go" has been released. The English rock band unveiled a stunning black and white video to complement the emotional track on Monday from their latest album, Music of the Spheres. The heart-wrenching music video, directed by Dave Meyers, follows Coldplay’s Chris Martin and the “Wolves" singer as they each deal with the pain of letting a loved one go.

The music video begins with Martin, 44, and Gomez, 29, in an emotional hug before he sings, “We had that kind of love/I thought it would never end." The duo shares a warm embrace before taking separate walks through the fading town, later meeting in an infinitely winding staircase and flying through a turbulent sky. The video concludes with Gomez and Martin in the same spot from when they first shared their embrace, and at that moment their bodies fade into oblivion to represent the passage of time.

Fans reacted quickly to the music video, with many applauding Gomez, Coldplay, and the entire team behind the venture. One user wrote, “Classic Coldplay. Their videos are just as thoughtful as their melodies and words. There has always been something about their music that transcends basic emotions, and it lifts you up and fills your spirit."

“Such a masterpiece. The video was a beautiful representation and I loved the significance of Selena’s voice and her presence in the song. Wonderfully done," another fan commented.

On Instagram, Gomez posted a funny behind-the-scenes photo of herself and Martin sticking their tongues out to the camera, as well as a clip from the music video to her Instagram Stories, with the caption, “so excited the video is out."

Coldplay’s Chris Martin, on the other hand, recently announced that the band plans to stop making music after twelve albums. The band’s main vocalist stated ahead of the release of the ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, that the band would only produce three more albums before leaving the studio for good.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.