Selena Gomez, Blackpink to Release New Single in End of August

Pop star Selena Gomez and popular South Korean girl band Blackpink are set to collaborate on a brand new song.

The unnamed single is due on August 28.

Recently Blackpink released their first single How You Like That in June which has set five Guinness World Records.

Gomez took to social media to confirm the news. "So so excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I have a new song coming out August 28th," she wrote on Twitter.

So SO excited to announce @ygofficialblink and I have a new song coming out August 28th!

The official Blackpink Instagram also shared the announcement.

Earlier this year, the South Korean quartet, comprising members Jennie, Lisa, Rose, and Jisoo, had collaborated with Lady Gaga for the song "Sour Candy" from the singer's latest album ''Chromatica''.

The girl group already struck a chord with the Indian audience when they jammed to Bollywood music. They released a video that was a clip from their latest release, 'How You Like That?' mixed with Bollywood song, 'Pardesia,' which had Jennie, Lisa, Jisso, and Rose in perfect sync to Bollywood.

Blackpink will also release their debut album, simply titled 'The Album', on October 2. The single with Selena will mark their second song ahead of their album release.