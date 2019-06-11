English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Selena Gomez Deletes Justin Bieber's Last Photo from Her Instagram Account
Selena and Justin started dating back in 2011 and stayed in an on-and-off relationship for about three years before calling it quits.
Image Courtesy: Reuters
Ex-couple Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were quite a couple when they started dating in 2011. While Justin and Selena’s break-up has been a silent one, without any allegations on each other, Selena Gomez has recently deleted the last photo of Justin Bieber from her Instagram.
The picture was a birthday shout-out to Bieber, which was by Selena last year, with the caption, “March 1, 1994 someone I knew that happens to be super cool was born. Boom.” In the picture, Selena was balancing a photograph of Bieber on her nose, as reported by People.
The Disney star and the Sorry singer started dating back in 2011 and stayed in an on-and-off relationship for about three years before calling it quits in 2014. While Selena started to see The Weeknd after her breakup, Justin was seen getting cozy with Hailey Baldwin. However, the ex-lovers came back to the news again when they reconciled later in November 2017 and were spotted kissing at one of his hockey games. However, the reconciliation did not last long and the lovebirds broke up again in March 2018.
While Justin reunited with Hailey Baldwin and later got married to her secretly in September 2018, Selena has decided to be single ever since. Hailey and Bieber are often seen as being close to each other and involving in a lot of PDA. The married couple keeps flooding their social media account with each other’s picture, showing their love for each other.
Selena Gomez has deleted this last Justin Bieber-related post from her Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/Ajl9iJhIgx— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 11, 2019
Loading...
