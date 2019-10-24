Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Selena Gomez Drops Another New Song 'Look At Her Now' and Fans Are Convinced It's About Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez last released her album Revival in 2015. After a string of singles, she has released two back to back tracks, Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now, and fans think a new album is on the way.

News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 4:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Selena Gomez Drops Another New Song 'Look At Her Now' and Fans Are Convinced It's About Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez last released her album Revival in 2015. After a string of singles, she has released two back to back tracks, Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now, and fans think a new album is on the way.

A day after dropping her emotional ballad Lose You to Love Me, Selena Gomez has released a another new track called Look At Her Now. The power ballad is about a girl who is glad that she "dodged a bullet" in the form of her ex-lover. Like the previous single, fans have reasons to believe that it is about Gomez's ex-boyfriend Justin Beiber. Selena has also released a colourful music video for the track as well.

Unlike the music video for her previous track which showed her vulnerable side, Selena pulls off dance movies with ultimate grace. The peppy song talks about how a girl got broken up with but is now successful and living her best life. Fans are speculating that lyrics like "Took a few years to soak up the tears" is a reference to the singer's on-again-off-again relationship with Beiber. The former Disney star took to Instagram to release the music video, shot entirely on iPhone.

Check it out:

Check out the full video below:

Her last track Lose You to Love Me has created a lot of buzz as fans think that it is a response to Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin's recent wedding. The fans have also speculated that the fact Hailey and Justin got engaged two months after his breakup with Selena in 2018, is reflected in the lyrics, "In two months, you replaced us Like it was easy"

Check out the track below:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram