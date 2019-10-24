Selena Gomez Drops Another New Song 'Look At Her Now' and Fans Are Convinced It's About Justin Bieber

A day after dropping her emotional ballad Lose You to Love Me, Selena Gomez has released a another new track called Look At Her Now. The power ballad is about a girl who is glad that she "dodged a bullet" in the form of her ex-lover. Like the previous single, fans have reasons to believe that it is about Gomez's ex-boyfriend Justin Beiber. Selena has also released a colourful music video for the track as well.

Unlike the music video for her previous track which showed her vulnerable side, Selena pulls off dance movies with ultimate grace. The peppy song talks about how a girl got broken up with but is now successful and living her best life. Fans are speculating that lyrics like "Took a few years to soak up the tears" is a reference to the singer's on-again-off-again relationship with Beiber. The former Disney star took to Instagram to release the music video, shot entirely on iPhone.

Her last track Lose You to Love Me has created a lot of buzz as fans think that it is a response to Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin's recent wedding. The fans have also speculated that the fact Hailey and Justin got engaged two months after his breakup with Selena in 2018, is reflected in the lyrics, "In two months, you replaced us Like it was easy"

