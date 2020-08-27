Selena Gomez Drops Teaser of 'Ice Cream' Song in Collaboration with Blackpink

There's huge anticipation among fans of K-pop and Selena Gomez about her collaboration with the South Korean girl group Blackpink. Ahead of the release of their song 'Ice Cream' on August 28, a teaser video have been dropped on social media.

The 17-second clip features the four members of Blackpink – Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé – popping their heads out of cutouts of giant ice cream cones. Selena, donning a big smile and a vibrant striped bikini, drives up to meet them in an ice cream truck. The teaser gives out an upbeat, summery vibe with pink coloured props and backdrop.

Earlier this week, Blackpink unveiled promotional posters for 'Ice Cream' featuring the members and Gomez in their looks for the music video. Fans of the group trended 'Selena unnie' (a Korean term addressing Gomez as BLACKPINK’s big sister) and #SELPINK on Twitter to celebrate the collaboration, reported Rolling Stone.

Selena has also created an ice cream flavour inspired by the song.

Blackpink made a massive comeback in June this year with the pre-release single 'How You Like That' and will release a third single in September. Earlier this year, they also collaborated with Lady Gaga on 'Sour Candy', a track featured on the latter's album Chromatica which released in May.