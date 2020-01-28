Selena Gomez Feels She was a 'Victim' of Emotional Abuse During Her Relationship with Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez had her share of ups and downs. In between her 2015 album Revival and her latest release, Rare, the singer-actress battled Lupus, depression, anxiety, two highly publicised breakups and garnered millions of followers on social media. In a recent interview, Gomez got candid about her new album and her relationship with former boyfriend Justin Bieber, who recently got married to Hailey Baldwin.

Lose You To Love Me became one of the most popular songs of Gomez's album Rare. The lyrics of the song was replete with subtle hints for fans to speculate that the song was from their time together.

Talking about the song she said in an interview, "I'm very proud of it (Lose You To Love Me ). It has a different meaning to me now from when I wrote it. I felt I didn't get a respectful closure, and I had accepted that, but I know I needed some way to just say a few things that I wish I had said. It's not a hateful song; it's a song that is saying — I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn't that. It was very difficult and I'm happy it's over. And I felt like this was a great way to just say, you know, it's done, and I understand that, and I respect that, and now here I am stepping into a whole other chapter."

When the interviewer asked if she's talking about Bieber, Gomez replied saying, "You had to get the name in, I get it."

Gomez claims that in the ups and downs of her relationship with Bieber she "found the strength," but feels she was a victim to certain abuse.

Asked if she meant emotional abuse, the musician said, "Yes, and I think that it's something that — I had to find a way to understand it as an adult," she said. "And I had to understand the choices I was making. As much as I definitely don't want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I've ever felt and I've found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible."

For the unversed, Selena and Justin dated each other on and off between 2011 to 2014. The two parted ways on a bitter note initially but were said to be on good terms following the formers kidney transplant in 2017.

