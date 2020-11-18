Selena Gomez Got Angry on Seeing Her Story Getting Twisted into Different Things

In the last few years, Selena Gomez has managed to open up on her struggles with mental health. The 28-year-old, who has a huge fan following, understood that being in the public eye, she would be looked upon. The popular singer-songwriter felt a need to speak out and hence hasn’t kept her mental health journey to herself.

In a recent interaction with Newsette for their November 17 newsletter, she was joined by her mother Mandy Teefey. Selena sat down for the interview to talk about how her story got lost and 'twisted' by the media. During the joint interview, Selena got real and spoke honestly about finding joy in her music and channelling her pain into self-growth. When asked about her encounter with anxiety and depression, the pop star started by addressing how she felt about deleting her social media accounts. She mentioned how hard it was to give up but she had to do it because of all the judgement that came her way. The actress said, "For me, I had to give up social media… so I would go through these periods (sic.)."

Further, Selena revealed how she got angry to see that her story was “twisted into so many different things”. Selena mentioned that she had decided that the first time, she would post after the social media break, she would 'claim' her 'own story'.

And as she had decided, she returned to various platforms to be in control of her own story and get ahead of false narratives. "I was like, if you don't hear it from me, then it's not true. I think that was my moment… I got to tell the truth. And once I started claiming my own name, I think people understood my mental health journey," she signed off.