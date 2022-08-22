Selena Gomez Had This Funny Response When She Was Asked ‘How Gay Is Ex Nick Jonas’

American singer Nick Jonas is spending a happy married life with wife and actress Priyanka Chopra in Lons Angeles. The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor recently took a step forward in his marriage with Priyanka as the duo welcomed their daughter Malti-Marie, via a surrogate. However, before Nick tied the knot with the love of his life in a dreamy wedding in Jodhpur in 2018, the singer-actor was romantically attached to a bunch singers and stars, Selena Gomez was one of them.

The Same Old Love songstress and Nick Jonas dated for a while in 2008 before splitting up in just a few months, amicably. Well, she wasn’t the only singer Nick has dated. He was also romanced Miley Cyrus for a while. However, years later, when she was asked about Nick on a chat show, she only had good things to say.

During Andy Cohen’s chat show, in 2018, the host Cohen asked Selena about Nick’s sexuality and she gave a funny response. While framing the question, Andy said, “Nick Jonas, the gorgeous, ever gorgeous by the day Nick Jonas, he has played, recently, gay roles in Scream Queens and Kingdom. All gay men want this dude to be gay. Not me. On a scale of 1-10,10 being as gay as me, how gay is Nick Jonas?” Selena replied, “I dated him. Like zero. ” After listening to the response, the crowd erupted in cheers.

The Ice Cream singer, in the year 2016, had spoken about Nick and if the fact that both Miley and her dated him caused a feud between the two. At the time, she told W Magazine, “We never feuded. We both liked the same guy when we were 16. It was just a Hilary Duff–Lindsay Lohan thing: ‘Oh, my God, we like the same boy!’ We are now completely settled in our own lives.”

Talking about celebs Selena dated, the songstress was romantically linked with singers Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. Lately, there have been reports of her dating producer Andrea Iervolino. However, a source to Us Weekly told, “Selena and Andrea go way back and have celebrated her birthday together many times before. They have become close over the years after working together on In Dubious Battle in 2016. They have an amazing time together but there’s nothing romantic going on between them.”

