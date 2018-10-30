GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Selena Gomez Just Lost the Most Followed Person on Instagram Title to This Celebrity

This comes after Gomez announced in September that she was taking a break from social media.

Updated:October 30, 2018, 4:46 PM IST
Selena Gomez Just Lost the Most Followed Person on Instagram Title to This Celebrity
Actor-singer Selena Gomez has been the undisputed queen of Instagram since 2016 when she overtook the crow from her close pal Taylor Swift. However, her recent break from work and social media has led her to lose the title of the most followed person on the photo and video-sharing app.

The singer has just been dethroned as the most followed person by soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who surpassed Gomez's followers count this morning. According to US weekly, Ronaldo currently has 144,338,650 followers compared to Gomez's 144,321,029.

This comes after Gomez announced in September that she was taking a break from social media. She made the announcement on Instagram, along with a selfie. While appreciating the voice social media gives people, she admitted the platform has also prevented her from living in the moment.

The full message read:

"Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi." (sic)



Gomez is reportedly seeking treatment after suffering "emotional breakdown". She hasn't posted on her Instagram since September 23, 2018.

Meanwhile, singer Ariana Grande is the third most followed person, with 132+ million followers. Kim Kardashian is on number four with 119+ million followers.



