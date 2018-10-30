English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Selena Gomez Just Lost the Most Followed Person on Instagram Title to This Celebrity
This comes after Gomez announced in September that she was taking a break from social media.
Image: AP
Loading...
Actor-singer Selena Gomez has been the undisputed queen of Instagram since 2016 when she overtook the crow from her close pal Taylor Swift. However, her recent break from work and social media has led her to lose the title of the most followed person on the photo and video-sharing app.
The singer has just been dethroned as the most followed person by soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who surpassed Gomez's followers count this morning. According to US weekly, Ronaldo currently has 144,338,650 followers compared to Gomez's 144,321,029.
This comes after Gomez announced in September that she was taking a break from social media. She made the announcement on Instagram, along with a selfie. While appreciating the voice social media gives people, she admitted the platform has also prevented her from living in the moment.
The full message read:
"Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi." (sic)
Gomez is reportedly seeking treatment after suffering "emotional breakdown". She hasn't posted on her Instagram since September 23, 2018.
Meanwhile, singer Ariana Grande is the third most followed person, with 132+ million followers. Kim Kardashian is on number four with 119+ million followers.
Follow @news18movies for more
The singer has just been dethroned as the most followed person by soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who surpassed Gomez's followers count this morning. According to US weekly, Ronaldo currently has 144,338,650 followers compared to Gomez's 144,321,029.
This comes after Gomez announced in September that she was taking a break from social media. She made the announcement on Instagram, along with a selfie. While appreciating the voice social media gives people, she admitted the platform has also prevented her from living in the moment.
The full message read:
"Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi." (sic)
View this post on Instagram
Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.
Gomez is reportedly seeking treatment after suffering "emotional breakdown". She hasn't posted on her Instagram since September 23, 2018.
Meanwhile, singer Ariana Grande is the third most followed person, with 132+ million followers. Kim Kardashian is on number four with 119+ million followers.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple MacBook Air (2018) With Retina Display, Touch ID Launched For 1199 USD: Everything You Need to Know
- Avengers 4: Infinity War Sequel will be the Longest Marvel Film, Hints Russo Brothers
- 'Trick or Treat' Yourself to These Spooky Dishes This Halloween
- 'MS Dhoni an Absolute Must for 2019 World Cup' - Sunil Gavaskar
- Swan Song: Kiss Announce First Dates and Venues of Final World Tour
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...