Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber Splash Romance All Over the Streets of Jamaica, See Pics
The Heart Wants What It Wants- Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber's romance in Jamaica confirms that they are a 'Thing' again and the 15-year-old in us is excited!
Image: Twitter/Jelena
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are back on the romantic track and their recent pictures from Jamaica have sent Jelena fans back to 2011. The on-again-off-again celebrity couple has been spotted kissing and cuddling each other in public, confirming their romantic involvement once again. Selena was also Justin's plus one at his father's wedding.
Ever since the couple has arrived in the Caribbean, they have been snapped getting cosy and engaging in a plenty of PDA. From being spotted at a beach to dining together in a restaurant, fans have kept a close watch on the couple hoping for a happy ending this time.
Despite staying relatively private and low-key about their relationship in the U.S., Jelena seems to be holding nothing back on this trip.
Selena even gelled well with Bieber's family- from chilling with his cousins to hugging and spending time with his family, looks like everybody is happy to have her back in the circle, reports People magazine.
The couple's Caribbean getaway follows their recent Valentine's Day outing which included a church service and fancy dinner at the Beverly Hills hotel.
Justin and Selena kissing pic.twitter.com/HV039nbJ7g— JELENA UPDATES (@jeIenahq) February 20, 2018
February 20: Fan taken photos of Justin and Selena Gomez in Montego Bay, Jamaica. pic.twitter.com/Zseu3bTT2O— Bieber-news.com (@yourbiebernews2) February 20, 2018
Selena and Justin in Jamaica pic.twitter.com/7Mv5GhJh4l— JELENA UPDATES (@jeIenahq) February 20, 2018
History repeats itself 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/D30w13wEra— JELENA UPDATES (@jeIenahq) February 20, 2018
Selena with Justin’s cousins in Jamaica for jeremys wedding pic.twitter.com/zgaHLlzDJA— . (@jayselstan) February 19, 2018
| Edited by: Sameeksha
