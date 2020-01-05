Take the pledge to vote

Selena Gomez, Pink Pledge to Donate to Fight Australia Wildfires

The death toll in the wildfire crisis is now up to 23 people. The fires are expected to be particularly fierce throughout the weekend.

News18.com

Updated:January 5, 2020, 10:42 AM IST
Selena Gomez, Pink Pledge to Donate to Fight Australia Wildfires
American pop singer Pink says she is donating USD 500,000 to help fight the deadly wildfires that have devastated parts of Australia.

Read: Leonardo DiCaprio Shares Greta Thunberg's Stance On Australia Fires

"I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires," Pink tweeted Saturday to her 32.2 million Twitter followers. She further wrote, "I am pledging a donation of USD 500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz."

In another instance, Selena Gomez also claimed that she is making a donation to fight Australia wildfires.

"Absolutely devastated by the fires in Australia. Praying for everyone affected and all of the first responders. I’m making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same if you can," Selena wrote on Twitter.

The death toll in the wildfire crisis is now up to 23 people. The fires are expected to be particularly fierce throughout the weekend.

Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Calls for World Wide Prayer for Australia After Devastating Fires

The wildfires, which have been raging since September, have already burned about 5 million hectares (12.35 million acres) of land and destroyed more than 1,500 homes.

(With inputs from PTI)

