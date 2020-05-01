MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Selena Gomez Posts Cute Video of Dancing in Bathroom to Her Song Vulnerable on TikTok

Image: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Image: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez shared a video of her dancing in her bathroom to her song Vulnerable from latest album Rare.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 1:51 PM IST
Share this:

Selena Gomez is making the most of her time in quarantine singing and dancing around to her song 'Vulnerable'. The singer posted a new TikTok video recently, looking cute as she pretended her comb was a microphone while showing off her moves in a casual outfit.

The 27-year-old pop star wore a loose-fitting long-sleeved shirt that she tucked into a pair of jeans. She also had her brown locks tied up in a high ponytail as she danced in her bathroom, reported Hollywood Life.

selena gomez tiktok

Dance appears to be a constant theme on Selena's growing TikTok account as many of its videos feature her and a bunch of her friends putting their moves on display. She dazzled her fans in a sexy gold dress while dancing with her choreographer Charm La'Donna on Thursday, April 9, to her track Dance Again.

Both 'Vulnerable' and 'Dance Again' are off her latest album 'Rare', along with the number one song, 'Lose You To Love Me'. Perhaps the popular video making social media platform has turned into a great place for her to promote it.

Recently, there was a viral video circulating of her kissing actor Timothee Chalamet, 24, which led to fans believing that that the two of them were dating. Chalamet recently confirmed his split with Lily-Rose Depp, 20, in an interview with British Vogue. But it turns out the clip of them kissing it up was from their 2018 movie A Rainy Day In New York.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,007

    +845*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,043

    +1,433*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,889

    +516*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,147

    +72*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,008,705

    +12,735*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,256,846

    +46,862*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,014,753

    +28,796*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,388

    +5,331*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres