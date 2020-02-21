Selena Gomez Releases Fan Favourite Single Feel Me, Sends Message to an Unfaithful Lover

Selena Gomez has released a new number Feel Me, on February 20. The song was originally performed by her while she was on tour for her 2015 album Revival. Gomez revealed that ever since she had performed the song in 2016, fans have not stopped talking about it and so she decided to make it an official track.

Taking to Twitter, Selena Gomez posted about the introduction of the new song, writing, "On the Revival Tour, I introduced a song that you guys haven't stopped talking about since. Soo you asked and I listened 😘 Today, Feel Me is out online and vinyl everywhere."

She shared the link to the song as well. The singer also shared the official video to the song containing the lyrics, on her YouTube page.

The new song comes a month after the 27-year-old singer dropped her third album Rare. The song was written when Gomez was in the middle of her on-again, off-again period with ex Justin Bieber, prior to their 2017 reconciliation and subsequent split -- and the lyrics seem to be sending a message to an unfaithful lover.

In a recent interaction with NPR, Gomez admitted that she felt she was a victim of 'emotional abuse' while she was dating Bieber. The on-and-off relationship lasted between 2010 and 2018.

Gomez further added during the interview that she felt the strongest ever and was proud to have found a way to "walk through it with as much grace as possible."

