Selena Gomez Hospitalised After Emotional Breakdown; Ex Justin Bieber Spotted Crying
The news comes a few weeks after Gomez announced that she is taking a break from social media.
Image: AP
Los Angeles: Singer Selena Gomez is seeking treatment following an emotional breakdown. According to the People magazine, the 26-year-old former Disney star was hospitalised twice within the last few weeks.
“It’s been a combination of things affecting her emotional health,” the source said. “She has certain triggers and is also a very sensitive person which is why she cuts herself off from social media. The negativity and hate she gets affects her more deeply than most celebrities because she takes everything to heart.”
Gomez is undergoing dialectical behaviour therapy, a therapy method designed to help try to identify, and then change, negative thinking and behavioral patterns, the source added.
Meanwhile, a report in Entertainment Tonight claims that Selena's ex Justin Bieber was photographed in tears following the news of the songstress' hospitalisation.
The singer was visibly shaken after hearing the news of Selena's physical and mental health battle.
"Justin spent most of the day alone and even took a solo hike to the Wisdom Tree in LA to get away and decompress," a source told ET.
